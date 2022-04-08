This year, Easter occurs on April 14. For Christians, Easter is preceded by 40 days of preparation called Lent. Lent is a time of reflection, repentance and resetting in order to experience the new life that Easter represents in the fullest way possible.
Just as nature is experiencing a new beginning with warmer temperatures, blooming flowers and the greening of the world around us, so too do Christians believe that Easter commemorates the hope of renewal. The week leading up to Easter Sunday, called Holy Week, has several days also commemorated in Christian worship.
The Sunday before Easter, called Palm Sunday, recalls the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem during his final week. The New Testament says that people stood at the gates of Jerusalem as Jesus entered and waved palm branches and shouted a welcome to him. It is common in most Christian churches for children and adults to bring actual palm branches to the worship service and wave them in a procession during worship time. The liturgy of Palm Sunday reminds Christians on that day of celebration and joy but also of how quickly things can change.
Just four days later, on Maundy Thursday (sometimes called Holy Thursday), Jesus is betrayed by some who are closest to him, arrested by government officials, put on trial and eventually sentenced to death by crucifixion. Before doing so, according to the Gospels, Jesus gathers the disciples for a final meal, coinciding with the Jewish Passover feast, a representation of ultimate deliverance after suffering. It is here we find the roots of the word “Maundy,” from the Latin word that means “command.” Jesus washes the feet of the disciples after gathering for what becomes the Communion or Eucharistic meal of bread and wine in later Christian worship. He says to them, “This command I give to you: Love one another as I have loved you.”
Christians reflect on the importance of serving others above ourselves, even (especially) in the dark and difficult times. Jesus recognizes his betrayal and senses that his arrest and trial are near yet still takes time to serve and encourage those around him.
Good Friday, as it has come to be called, is the most difficult day of Holy Week celebrations. It is usually a solemn service that reflects on the actual death of Jesus by crucifixion. It is “good” only in the sense that it teaches the importance of sacrificial love as displayed by the act of Jesus giving himself over to death on behalf of others. The worship services are usually dimly lit and any crosses in the worship setting are generally draped in black. The emphasis in these services is twofold: redemptive suffering and empathy with those who suffer unjustly.
Some churches have Watch Night services on Saturday. These are gatherings that usually occur early in the evening and last until midnight. They emphasize patient waiting and anticipation of the next day: Easter Sunday.
It is probably obvious by now why Easter is such a big celebration in most Christian churches. There has been 40 days of reflection and a week of deeper reflection and anticipation. On Easter Sunday, the worship gatherings are usually decorated ornately and joyously.
The music and preaching include a strong emphasis on new life, resurrection and eternal hope beyond death and suffering. Some churches gather at sunrise because according to the Gospel accounts, Jesus rose from the dead early in the morning on the first day of the week (Sunday).
If you are a Christian and are anticipating Easter Sunday, this reflection is an overview of the key celebration of your faith. If you are curious about the Christian faith, perhaps this will take away some of the mystery as to why the commemorations during Lent, Holy Week and Easter happen the way they do.
Finally, if you are a person of another faith, the hope is that you will see parallels regarding seasons of hope and expectation in Christian worship practices, much like the Muslim commemoration of Ramadan or the Jewish Passover celebration.
As Christians, the hope of Easter is the hope of light in a dark world, life where there once was death and redemption where there once was hopelessness. Happy Easter!
