Loss is always difficult. However, the holidays present particular challenges to those who have lost loved ones.
Whether it is the first year after a loss or if a person has been without a loved one for some time, holidays can bring up both pleasant and painful memories and feelings. The stress of the holidays can compound feelings of grief and loss.
So if you know someone facing loss during this holiday season, there are some ways to make the season a bit easier.
First, be available. If someone you know is hurting, set aside extra time to talk by phone or in person. Don’t be afraid to initiate conversations about their grief. Saying things like, “This time of year must be particularly hard for you,” can provide the invitation needed for someone to share. Even if they don’t wish to share their grieving process in full, these kinds of leading statements or questions about how they are handling the holidays after a loss can at least remind them that someone is aware of their struggle.
We also can share resources. Places of worship and counseling centers offer special group opportunities for those grieving around the holidays. Helping a friend or relative find these local resources can provide an open door for further conversation. The effort we make in sharing these resources will be greatly appreciated, even if the person chooses not to take advantage of the resources and gatherings in the community.
Examples of these resources include “Blue Christmas” services. These are services where churches intentionally gather around Christmastime to share grief, pray and encourage one another. Of course, resources could be as simple as a book or pamphlet about dealing with grief through the holiday season.
Be particularly attentive to “firsts” in the grieving process. During grief, the first year tends to be the most difficult. This is because a whole range of “firsts” without the lost loved one occur: first birthdays, first Mother’s Day or Father’s Day, first Christmas, etc. These firsts, along with the normal stress of the holidays, can cause particularly hard times for those grieving. Again, starting conversations, sharing resources and reaching out consistently (more than once) through the season of “firsts” can make a big difference.
Finally, just listen. Sitting with someone over coffee or tea and just letting them tell stories about their lost loved ones can bring great comfort. Sometimes in these one-sided conversations, we walk away feeling as if we have done little or nothing. However, just providing a listening ear for those in grief to express their feelings out loud can bring tremendous healing. Listen attentively and consistently, and give grieving people room to tell their stories.
The holidays are a beautiful and special time. They are times of reflection and looking forward. When reflection stirs up strong grief, a good friend who is present and attentive can bring hope for the holidays.
