We all need healing, and we can all be part of the healing of others and ourselves.
Most doctors get into the rigorous profession of medicine to observe and be part of healing. Healing is sometimes difficult to define and measure. Sometimes people are healed through a long process of treatment, like chemotherapy for instance, but the outcome of the treatment permanently changes things in their bodies. Other times, healing one area of illness makes the rest of the body stronger than ever.
Sometimes healings are easy to trace and explain. Other times, they seem to happen without much medical explanation (people of faith often refer to these as “miracles”). Some hurts and ailments are easy to see, which makes them easier to diagnose and treat. Healing for these kinds of ailments, like a broken bone, for instance, can be relatively easy to trace. Either the broken bone heals or it needs more procedures or time.
Other wounds are not as easy to see. They are hidden below the surface. That means people can walk around looking perfectly healthy while on the inside they are suffering. The ailment can be mental or emotional. These often take the most time to heal and they are difficult to measure. Some mental and emotional conditions may never fully “heal” in the traditional sense of the word. That means they may never really go away. The good news is that most of these can be treated in ways that lessen the effect they have on everyday life.
Pausing to examine all these types of ailments and issues is meant to be a reminder of at least two things. First, people may be experiencing more difficulty than they are willing or able to share. So being kind to others is a good way to facilitate a sense of comfort and peace, especially when there are unseen things that may need healing.
Second, healing may look different for different people in different circumstances. Being sensitive to those who struggle with long-term ailments and issues can be part of the healing process for them, even if aspects of their condition never fully heal.
Regardless of the situation, we each have a choice. We can be part of the difficulties that people face each day or we can be part of the healing. We can do something to bring at least a little hope, comfort and peace to those who are struggling. If we choose to be healers, even in the midst of our own struggles and woundedness (and we all have some of this), then we can be part of the healing of others while we facilitate deeper healing in our own lives.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
