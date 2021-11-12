As we come to the holiday season, we draw near to times of not only celebration but also increased stress.
Families will gather together around dinner tables and for extended stays. That means the stress of traveling (especially during a pandemic) will be accompanied by the pressures involved in getting houses prepared for guests. On top of that, there are more opportunities for interaction. While most of these interactions will be welcome, there is the possibility of conflict. These negative interactions can stem from past hurts, controversial topics (like politics and religion) or just general stress.
While it may be impossible to avoid harsh words among the joyous times the holidays bring, it is possible to disagree in a healthy way. Here are some tips to keep in mind when difficult interactions come up.
First, remember the value of the people with whom you are disagreeing. It is tempting to get so caught up in being right about an issue that we forget the person is important in our lives. Even if there is tension, chances are this person holds a special place since they are sharing your table or even your home for a time during the holidays. Keeping the value of the person in mind can help us keep our tone in check so that we become less likely to say something we will regret later. Being good is more important than being “right” at the moment.
People of faith are taught to value everyone, regardless of their relationship to us. All people, especially those related to us, are worthy of respect and honor even if we disagree with their opinions or past behaviors.
Second, focus on “I” statements rather than “you” statements. Counselors would call this focusing on feeling rather than accusation. This means that in conversation, especially in disagreements, sharing how you feel will go further than simply accusing someone else of feeling or being a particular way. “I felt sad when you said that,” or “I don’t understand how you can believe that,” are statements that reflect your input and feelings. Statements like “You are insensitive,” or “You are ignorant,” are accusatory and only invite defensiveness. In the long run, these accusatory statements lead to more disputes and are counterproductive because all they do is put the other person in a defensive posture.
Finally, be quick to forgive and to ask for forgiveness. In the heat of the moment, we are all capable of saying things we don’t mean. We are also capable of saying things in ways that are out of character. We can forgive ourselves for losing our temper and we can forgive others for doing so, as well. Furthermore, we can find the courage to approach someone we have hurt in a heated conversation and offer an apology. The apology does not have to be for the opinion we hold: we are entitled to our opinions. However, we may need to ask forgiveness — or grant it — for the way that opinion was shared.
Hopefully, these communication tips can reduce some of the holiday stresses we encounter so that we can more fully anticipate and enjoy times with loved ones. Giving ourselves plenty of time to relax and prepare before big holiday gatherings can put us more at ease so that the holidays truly can be happy.
