Too often people shy away from religious commitments or groups out of fear.

Some of that fear has been acquired honestly: Sometimes we religious folks come across as scary. We can be judgmental and harsh, even under the guise of trying to do good. We can also come across as being rigid and as demanding absolute conformity. The message we send out often goes something like this: “If you are unwilling to be like me, then you may not be ready to be a person of faith.”

Here’s the problem: Faith is not about absolute lock-step uniformity with one another on every single issue and in every single situation. Human beings are a diverse bunch. We are unique. As one sacred writing puts it, we are “fearfully and wonderfully made” (Psalm 139:14). That uniqueness is a gift. The danger of making ourselves the measurement of what it means to be a person of faith is simple: We are all flawed, and we are all unique.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that faith should have no standards. Nor does it mean that faith is only “good” if it is about doing whatever we please or whatever makes us feel good. There is a middle way that seems more capable of holding two tensions — standards of faith and the uniqueness of individuals — in place.

Before I was a minister or a news anchor, I was a musician. I took the obligatory piano lessons when I was a child, but I discovered that I had a knack for it. Music and I got along very well. So, I still play several instruments and have played not only in church life but also in a variety of venues. As I studied music more formally, I learned a concept that helped me deal with this tension of being both an individual and a person who seeks to have my life conform to the faith I profess. The concept is harmony.

Harmony is not about playing the same notes at the same time. That’s actually rather boring. Harmony is about playing many notes at the same time all in the same key! Maybe this is where faith thrives and how it can spread most effectively. For instance, the faith teachings of Christianity center on the person and work of Jesus. Christians hope our lives would reflect what we believe are His essential teachings and His ways of interacting.

There are many “heroes” in the Bible and in the history of Christianity. Some even gave their lives for the well-being of others. As much as Christians strive to be what the faith calls them to be, we often fall short. But we all can be who we are created to be, uniquely. At the same time, we can seek to live in harmony with the teachings and with the people who are the best examples of what the Christian faith is about. We may not always hit the same notes they hit, but we can be in harmony.

An important lesson in choir: Listen! We don’t have to sing the high notes of the soprano, but we can at least make sure that we are in the same key so that the overall piece sounds like it should.

In the Christian faith, Jesus sets the key signature. And while Christians may not hit the notes of a Mother Theresa or a Billy Graham — both are “heroes” of the faith — we can at least try to listen, watch and stay in the same overall key.

So whatever your faith, or whatever faith is of interest to you, don’t fear that you have to be exactly like everyone else. You may be an addition to the faith who sings a unique note. Just listen and learn and try to sing it in the same key. We are not called to simple conformity. We are called to harmony.