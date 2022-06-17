Recent news stories have given us plenty of reasons to grieve. Mass shootings, a global pandemic, political corruption and international strife can strike a nerve with us, even if the events happen far away.
These events, in addition to our struggles, can cause a sense of hopelessness in us and among us. During these times, leaning on the community around us is particularly important. Research has demonstrated time and again the importance of grieving as a community.
Sometimes our immediate communities – family members, fellow worshipers and close friends – provide the support we need to cope with tragedy. However, sometimes we have to look outside our immediate community to find an outlet for our grief.
Thankfully, most communities have groups that share similar stories. Whether you are grieving the loss of a spouse or other loved one, or if you are experiencing anxiety regarding another major life transition, there are groups available.
Often places of worship provide meeting space for such groups where people can meet and share their experiences as they work through the grief process. In all kinds of grief, individual work is important. Sometimes, it is difficult for those who are grieving to feel comfortable in a group setting right away. However, experts recommend seeking a connection to one or more trusted people early in the grief process because prolonged isolation can make the grief almost unbearable.
Even if someone who is grieving chooses to attend a group meeting and sit quietly, the impact of being with others who are walking together through grief and hearing the stories of others can be a building block toward long-term health.
For most people, simply reaching out to a trusted friend or two about personal or global issues is sufficient to process the grief they are experiencing. However, there is great power and effectiveness in connecting with a larger group to process feelings and choices when the grief feels like it is swallowing us up.
A sign I once saw hanging in an elementary school cafeteria said this: “All of us are stronger than any one of us.”
This is especially true in times of crisis and grief. It is also true in most other aspects of life.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
