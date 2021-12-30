A new year is upon us, and it is tradition to set new goals and challenges for ourselves. Of course, there is nothing wrong with challenging ourselves. We humans tend to thrive on challenges and goal-setting. For most people, a goal or a “resolution” is an invitation to systematically and productively move forward and grow.
However, sometimes we set goals and resolutions that can become hindrances and burdens, especially in times like these. We as a nation have joined the rest of the world in two years of addressing COVID-19, economic struggles, job loss, inflation and a host of other challenges. Just getting up each morning and facing the day feels like something we need to check off our list as an accomplishment.
So this year, give yourself a break. Continue to set goals and make plans. However, learn from these past two years that all plans and circumstances can change quickly. That means some of your goals can be focused upon self-care and simple pleasures that will give you a boost as the year begins.
According to goskills.com, the most popular New Year’s resolutions focus on things like weight loss (the top two!), getting organized and saving money. These are noble goals, of course, but perhaps we can rethink the way we state them. Instead of “lose weight and get organized,” perhaps we can state them as, “Take time to care for my body and my finances.” This may appear to be simple semantics, but it is more than that.
You have made it through trying times in the past two years. Perhaps you have lost loved ones due to the pandemic or other health issues. Those losses and stressors can take both a physical and an emotional toll. Therefore, instead of pushing yourself to check more things off a list, focus on self-care.
When we get on an airplane (which also has been a limited experience during the pandemic), we are told that if there is an emergency to make sure we secure our own oxygen mask first before trying to help another person. This is not an invitation to selfishness. Rather, it is a reminder that if we are not receiving the proper amount of oxygen as we try to help another, both we and those we are trying to serve can pass out or worse.
Maybe we can approach our resolutions and goals for the new year in the same way. Maybe our list can begin with “Set aside time to get healthier and stronger in key areas of my life so that I can then be more useful to my family and others around me.” This kind of self-care is not selfish. It is a way of giving ourselves the oxygen we need so that we are strong enough to help and encourage others throughout the year.
We’ve been pushed a lot — maybe too much — in recent days. So, let’s give ourselves a break, take a breath, regroup and then move forward. That’s a resolution worth keeping. Happy New Year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.