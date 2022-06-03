A minister friend of mine used to tell me that he symbolically resigned every Monday. Sundays are tough on ministers, and the week leading up to that day can be challenging.
When I asked him how and why he did this, he started with the why. “I do it because it reminds me that I am not the focal point of the church I serve. God is.” In other words, my friend allows the pressures of all of his responsibilities to dissipate by reminding himself that he can share the load. He can share it with those who serve with him and with God.
Secondly, the way he resigns every Monday includes sitting quietly at the beginning of his Monday and reminding himself that he is doing his work both by calling and by choice. “I just pray, ‘God, here is my resignation if YOU want it. Otherwise, I’ll go back to work.’”
By doing this, my friend is able to demonstrate both trust in the calling he has been given and obedience to what he is called to do. “So far, the answer, as far as I can tell, has been: ‘Time to go to work!’” he notes.
While the exact nature of this exercise may not be practical for all jobs, there are some takeaways for all of us. First, as we begin each week we can allow ourselves to focus on the nature of what we are called to do and remind ourselves that we are not doing it alone. Whether that comes as a symbolic resignation or as simply an affirmation on our parts before we move into our Monday is up to us.
Also, we can be reminded that even though we could walk away, we will benefit from consistency and faithfulness. If our job isn’t our favorite, we can still give our best while looking for something more satisfying. If the job is satisfying overall, then we can remind ourselves of the bigger picture and allow the short-term difficulties to run their course.
When counselors are approached with crisis decisions from clients, they often say: “Don’t feel you have to make most decisions right away. Give it another week at least.” This reminds people that we don’t have to be slaves to the “tyranny of the urgent.”
By refocusing our week as we begin the week, and by reminding ourselves and God that we are available to stay or go as God leads, we can remove unnecessary stress and simply move ahead one day at a time. And at the end of the day, that’s really all any of us can do.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister of United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
