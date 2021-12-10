Are you ready for Christmas?”
That question is becoming more and more common as the day draws nearer. Of course, we know that most of the time people are really asking: Have you finished your gift shopping? Do you have your tree up? Is your house ready for guests? Are you ready to travel?
These are certainly important questions this time of year. Our Christmas lists are packed, and not just with presents to buy. We have chores to do and lots of physical preparations to make.
As we consider the question though, maybe we should take a tip from a beloved holiday movie, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Near the end of the story, when the Grinch sees that stealing all of the gifts and food did not take Christmas away, the lesson is summed up this way: “Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas means a little bit more.”
It is with those words that we can reframe the question: Are you ready for Christmas?
Christmas is a time for celebrating peace, even in the midst of chaos. It is a time of spreading hope, even in the midst of seemingly hopeless times. It is a time of giving sacrificially, even when resources seem scarce. It is a time for going out of our way to show kindness, even when our days seem packed with endless chores.
It is fun to celebrate Christmas by having meals together, buying and receiving presents and hanging beautiful lights. However, these are not the focus of Christmas. They are to be a reflection of internal peace and joy that expresses itself outwardly through these things.
Getting ready for Christmas means setting aside time to be thankful. It means setting aside time to make sure we show kindness, especially to those in dire need. It means spending extra time just basking in the warm company of those we love and praying for those who cannot be with the ones they love this year. When we prepare this way and make this the focus of Christmas, it makes all the other tasks of preparation more worthwhile.
So: Are you ready — REALLY ready — for Christmas this year? Set aside time for the most important preparations and everything else will flow together more easily.
