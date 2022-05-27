“A stitch in time saves nine,” according to Benjamin Franklin.
Maybe the wise sayings you are familiar with are lesser-known. We accumulate wise sayings from our childhood heroes, from historical figures and of course from close friends and relatives.
Wisdom is more than simple knowledge. Another wise saying notes that “Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad.” A more universal version of this says that “Knowledge is knowing what to say. Wisdom is knowing when to say it.”
Wisdom is the proper application of what we know.
The proper application of our knowledge comes most often from experience. This experience is both ours and (more commonly) the experiences of others. And because we all make mistakes, we can be sure that much hard-earned wisdom comes from our mistakes, if we choose to learn from them.
Those of us who are parents hope to pass along whatever wisdom we have gleaned to our children. We should not be afraid to say that we have gained some of our wisdom through mistakes. Our goal in these cases is to pass along wise words and actions while also helping those we care about to avoid the mistakes we have made.
These things are all part of the multi-faceted gifts that wisdom provides. We learn from others, we gain wisdom ourselves and we pass along wisdom for the benefit of future generations. Wisdom is the gift that keeps on giving (as one wise saying reminds us).
It is no wonder that holy books like the Bible have much to say about the importance of wisdom. The Hebrew Bible (also called the Old Testament in Christian circles) has several books devoted to wisdom. The best-known book is the Book of Proverbs. Proverbs is a collection of wise sayings and lessons meant to assist readers in everyday situations.
Early on in the Book of Proverbs, the writer admonishes readers to, “Get wisdom, though it costs all you have ...”(Proverbs 4:7). So, how do we get it?
First, pay attention to those who have lived for a while. Chances are good that those who have gotten farther down the road have gained some wisdom they are willing to pass along. Also, reflect on the victories and defeats in our own lives. Share what made the victories happen and be honest about the lessons learned in defeat (or during our own mistakes). Finally, look to the writings and teachings of faith. Many of these writings have been around for hundreds or thousands of years and have stood the test of time.
As a Christian, I find the biblical stories useful. They include people who made serious mistakes in judgment, yet many of them found forgiveness and redemption. Better yet, they came out better for it on the other side. Applying what they learned without having to endure some of the mistakes and consequences makes us all wiser while making our world a bit better.
