The word “freedom” will be used often in the next few days. It will be used in the context of a country breaking away and becoming an independent nation. It also will be used to talk about men and women who sacrificed, planned and organized to bring that freedom to full fruition.
There is a sense of peace and calm when we speak of freedom. The images of a bird flying unencumbered or a prisoner walking out of chains into the light of day gives us hope and comfort.
With the freedoms we enjoy come responsibilities, though. When the ability to do something becomes a license to do whatever we wish at the expense of the health and safety of others, it gives freedom a bad name.
A line from the classic science fiction movie “Jurassic Park” from a scientist objecting to a fellow scientist bringing dinosaurs to life in the modern world warns, “You spent so much time trying to see if you could do this, you forgot to ask if you should.”
That is where faith can inform freedom. Our faith tells us that freedom is not simply the ability to do all we want without repercussions. Rather, faith instructs our freedom in a responsible way. The Apostle Paul in the Christian New Testament writes this: “Do not use your freedom as an opportunity for self-indulgence; rather, serve one another in love” (Galatians 5:14).
The truth is, no freedom is absolute and complete. We are only as free as our responsible use of freedom allows us to be. Misusing freedoms in reckless ways has historically been a sure way for a society to crumble. Misusing resources or people just “because we can” in one generation, brings about difficulties and even chaos for future generations.
So, this year, as we celebrate the many freedoms we have as a nation, let us remember the responsibilities that come along with those freedoms. We are not just purveyors of freedom, we are also its protectors. We are entrusted by future generations to use our freedoms wisely so that freedom can be an ongoing legacy and not just a historical reality.
Just because we can do something, doesn’t always mean we should. Just because we can get away with something in the short term, doesn’t mean we should; especially since we hope to see future generations enjoying the same or even greater freedoms.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister for United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
