It seems our lives run on chargers. When we get that warning signal on our smartphones or other web-accessible devices, we sometimes experience “charger panic.” It occurs when we need a charger but one isn’t nearby.
Most of us have chargers tucked away nearly everywhere: our cars, our bedrooms, our offices and our closets. We keep them in bags, boxes and drawers so that we can access them quickly. On those occasions when we forget or misplace them, we suddenly hear the clock ticking in our heads. We are racing against the clock to combat the time when our access to social media, the latest news or a quick text message is suddenly gone.
We have likely all found creative places to charge our phones, tablets or laptops. They signal us, and we respond. We see that battery life is reaching 10% or less, and we take immediate action. We hover over the device while it recharges, and we breathe a bit easier when the battery signal turns from red to green again. Life can move forward.
Sadly, despite the care we take to make sure our devices get recharged when they signal us, many times we don’t take the time to allow ourselves to recharge. We rush to work, skip meals, deprive ourselves of sleep and overextend ourselves, all without taking time to recharge. Even when our “signals” tell us it’s time to do so, we forge ahead, often to our physical and emotional detriment.
The account of creation at the very beginning of the Bible, notes that God “rested from all his work” on the seventh day (Genesis 2:3). People of faith believe that God did not rest because He had to. Instead, we tend to believe that God rested to set a pattern for His creation. It’s as if God is saying through the act of resting the following: “If I should rest even though I am God and don’t need it, you — because your body requires rest – should rest also!”
The very next book of the Bible involves the Ten Commandments, given by God through Moses. They include a command to rest (Exodus 20:8-10).
Since we require rest to thrive, and since as people of faith we believe that God invites us and even commands us to rest, the way we rest becomes a matter of choice for us. Smartphones have electronic chargers that fit them and give them power. Wise people find moments and activities that give them real rest. These intentional moments of rest, accompanied by activities that ease our minds and give us an oasis in the middle of a busy world, are essential for living and for being all that we have been created to be. Find your charger today.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
