A noted scholar once said that there are at least two key themes in the Bible. The first is: “There once was a person who went on a long journey.” The second is: “There once was a stranger who came into our midst.”
Both of these themes involve discomfort. It’s difficult to go on a long journey, leaving behind what is comfortable. It is equally difficult to find yourself to be a stranger in a strange place.
While acknowledging that these two themes evoke a sense of discomfort, they also evoke a great sense of adventure. It seems the best and most memorable adventures are at least a bit uncomfortable anyway. The point of these two biblical themes is that faith is meant to be an adventure. In order to be what our faith calls us to, we must take steps of faith. We must trust that God calls and is therefore with us when we take new steps in our lives.
These new steps may even involve a geographic move. In the Book of Genesis, God calls Abram (later known as Abraham) and his wife Sarai (later known as Sarah) to leave the comfort of their homeland and to go to a place that He would show them. In addition to the fact that moving is always a bit scary, there were two other big factors in this call from God. First, Abram was 75 years old at the time, and his wife was 65. Leaving behind longtime friends and community is hard at any age, but this is especially the case as the years add up.
The response of both of them is recorded in that same passage: “So Abram went, as the Lord had told him ...” (Genesis 12:4). He took with him all his possessions, his wife and their nephew. The motivation of this gigantic move was simple and challenging: God called them to do it and promised them that He (God) would bless them in ways they could barely even imagine once they arrive.
It was a long journey. They had many challenges along the way, and they made some mistakes as they traveled (see Genesis 12:10-20, for instance). They were not perfect, but they were faithful. They were not flawless in their trust, but they were consistent.
The reward was that the last years of their lives were even more fulfilling than the first. They trusted God for provision and protection, and they lived the adventure. Whether our lives involve a geographic move or another kind of move outside of our comfort zone, trusting God through the challenges multiplies the adventure.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.