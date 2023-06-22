This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


A noted scholar once said that there are at least two key themes in the Bible. The first is: “There once was a person who went on a long journey.” The second is: “There once was a stranger who came into our midst.”

Both of these themes involve discomfort. It’s difficult to go on a long journey, leaving behind what is comfortable. It is equally difficult to find yourself to be a stranger in a strange place.

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.

