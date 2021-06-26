I have had the privilege of teaching ethics courses for more than 20 years. Those courses often include business ethics. In these business ethics courses, I have found that both religious and non-religious students bring up the subject of talking about faith in business contexts.
The questions boil down to: How far is too far when it comes to sharing or representing my faith in a business context?
Of course, there are legal considerations that lawyers and human resource professionals are well-equipped to address. Within the prescribed legal guidelines, though, there is usually a lot of “wiggle room.” So, within legal and policy bounds, how far is too far? Can we represent and share our faith without compromising our faith?
Here are some guidelines that students and I have accumulated over the years.
First, don’t allow the sharing or misrepresenting of our faith to diminish the work we have been hired to do. One old saying in the Christian faith (falsely attributed to Reformer Martin Luther in the 16th century) reminds Christians that if you are a shoemaker, an important way to bear witness to your faith is to make good shoes. There is something powerful about working hard for the employer who pays you as an example of your faith commitment. Earning the trust of your employer and co-workers can open up doors for conversations and positive representations of the faith we proclaim.
Second, remember that sharing faith is different from imposing faith. Sharing implies that what we are saying or representing is beneficial to the recipient. If our message or approach becomes a hindrance to the productivity of co-workers or if it makes the work environment overly divisive, it is likely to do more harm than good. Of course, sometimes faith does make people uncomfortable and that cannot always be avoided.
However, those who come to work have different expectations than those who attend a worship gathering. Those who are attending work do not come explicitly to receive a faith encounter. Some will seek out people of faith for personal wisdom or for support. However, some simply do not wish to engage these things at work, and people of faith should have enough sensitivity to recognize this.
Third, know what your faith boundaries are and how they match those of your company. This means that doing some homework about issues like how employees are treated, how customers are treated, corporate transparency and how financial matters are handled is key. I have known people of faith who discovered after being hired that the company did not function in a way in keeping with their faith values. Knowing this upfront would have saved them lots of turmoil in the workplace, which often ends either with voluntary or even forced dismissal.
Of course, people of faith should never expect a work environment to be a worship gathering. Nor should people of faith expect co-workers or managers to mirror their own personal values. However, people of faith should know which lines are a “bridge too far” if crossed. They should also know the difference between what they would reasonably accept and what they would not in regard to their own faith commitment before taking the job.
People of faith who consistently live out their faith can add a great deal to the workplace. Respect for those around us and proper expectations upfront can go a long way toward creating a harmonious environment.
