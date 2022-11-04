Election day is around the corner. News outlets around the country are making predictions and reporting about candidates, issues and parties.
Since many Americans claim some sort of faith commitment (even if it is simply “spirituality”), this means that people of faith will be casting ballots. Statistics tell us that people of faith – even those who share the same faith – will have disagreements about which candidate and even which party will be better suited to take positions of power and responsibility. That last sentence may be shocking to some.
For many of us who hold our faith dearly and who give prayerful consideration about those for whom we vote, it is hard to imagine that those who also follow the same doctrinal statements, sing similar songs and commit to service in the name of our faith would disagree on something as crucial as who will be entrusted to lead us politically. However, statistics tell us that this is exactly what will happen.
Before we panic or get disheartened over this, maybe we should pause and give thanks. I know that sounds counterintuitive, but maybe there is something to be said about extending grace to those who share faith with us and yet don’t always see eye to eye with us about politics. The good news is that throughout history men and women of faith have disagreed on political nuances. In fact, history tells us that even in our own country, people of faith have run against each other in elections.
What are we to do, then? First, perhaps we could be thankful that we are in a country where we can agree to disagree, even on vital issues like the economy, the military and public policy. Second, we also can demonstrate thankfulness that we can honestly and passionately make our case about why we are voting the way we do. Meanwhile, we can offer thanks that even those who disagree with our political stances can argue just as openly and passionately. Indeed, anything that would stop either side from honestly and passionately defending their view should be opposed, even if we disagree.
Finally, we could start a new trend of extending grace and appreciation even toward those with whom we disagree. Again, we should make our arguments honestly, and we should passionately and kindly point out why we are voting a particular way. However, as we do so, our faith tells us that the person we oppose in ideology is a person of value. And even if they are wrong – at least in our eyes – they are still persons of worth and should be treated as such.
The late senator from Arizona, John McCain, was once approached in a public town hall meeting with the idea that his opponent, then-president Barack Obama, was a “terrorist and unAmerican.” McCain could have scored key political points with a certain segment of his supporters by agreeing or even by saying nothing in response. Instead, the senator paused and gently corrected the woman making the accusation. He reminded her that he had met the president and that even though he and the president had real disagreements, the president was also a concerned and committed American who loved the country. This did not score political points, and in the long run, for a wide range of reasons, the senator was not elected president. However, the exchange left me wondering: What if all people – especially those of us who are people of deep faith – were to take the same approach as we prepare to vote?
Maybe if we did, in the long run, we would all “win,” regardless of the outcome of an election.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
