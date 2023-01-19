This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


This week we set aside time to remember the great civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He has become such an icon that it is easy to forget that during his lifetime he endured almost unthinkable acts of hate. He often said he was spurred on during these difficult times by the fact that he knew many were suffering even greater injustices and they needed a voice. Furthermore, he drew heavily on his faith.

The son of an ordained minister, King was himself an ordained Baptist minister who sought to extend his faith commitments into the public square. This led to the greatest movement for justice of the 20th century — the Civil Rights Movement — which had a ripple effect on similar crusades throughout the world.

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.

