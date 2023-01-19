This week we set aside time to remember the great civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He has become such an icon that it is easy to forget that during his lifetime he endured almost unthinkable acts of hate. He often said he was spurred on during these difficult times by the fact that he knew many were suffering even greater injustices and they needed a voice. Furthermore, he drew heavily on his faith.
The son of an ordained minister, King was himself an ordained Baptist minister who sought to extend his faith commitments into the public square. This led to the greatest movement for justice of the 20th century — the Civil Rights Movement — which had a ripple effect on similar crusades throughout the world.
It is impossible to recount the personal and societal lessons we learn from King’s life and legacy. However, a key aspect of paying tribute to anyone of great significance involves more than simply quoting them. It also means more than a once-a-year tribute, although this recognition is well-deserved and important.
Keeping the legacy of someone like King and other important figures from history alive should involve consistently acting in ways that uphold their legacies. While quoting King’s important words about hearing the voices and meeting the needs of the poor is important, actually feeding the poor and supporting programs that do so is an even more vital way to honor the legacy of advocacy he left behind.
Quoting King’s eloquent words challenging Americans to “be true to what you said on paper” regarding equality of all people is important. An even more important way to honor this legacy, though, is to actively point out and correct racism, whether it’s in the workplace, the city or the nation.
The same principle of honoring the legacy of influential people applies to our faith. The Bible says, “Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says” (James 1:22). If our faith is going to really make a difference in our world, doing more than quoting the texts of our faith (i.e., the Bible), and doing more than simply attending worship gatherings are necessary.
Extending what we know of our faith, like extending the memory of a great person in our lives, requires an active response. For most of us, those responses may seem small and insignificant. However, like the actions of well-known heroes of the faith, the ripple effects of these smaller actions are immeasurable.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
