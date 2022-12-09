A Christian writer once said, “God’s will for your whole life is simply God’s will for each moment.”
Her intention was to help us to make sure we don’t miss the precious nature of each moment by focusing too much on “the future.” By taking each moment seriously, we make progress toward a meaningful future.
It is easy to miss smaller, everyday moments. Our days are filled with distractions and deadlines. Once a deadline is complete, we immediately jump to the next one. It is difficult to relish the moments when we are always at the mercy of the next emergency or deadline. Pretty soon, our lives become a cluster of events on a “to-do” list and we run frantically through our days with little or no time to focus on special moments that may be tucked into our hours.
Unfortunately, this is especially true during the holidays. At a time when we could be sitting back and enjoying the presence of family and friends in fellowship together, we spend too much time frantically preparing and running from task to task to really appreciate the memories that are being made.
Since we are approaching Christmas, two New Testament stories come to mind that can remind us of the importance of taking a moment to appreciate what is going on around us. The first event takes place just after the birth of Jesus — the event Christmas commemorates. Luke 2 describes the big events leading up to the birth of Jesus, including a great company of angels appearing to shepherds and inviting the to be present. Many Christmas carols depict this event, and it was a great honor for the shepherds, who were not always seen as an important group. Luke 2:16 says the shepherds, after the big announcement, “... hurried off and found Mary, Joseph and the baby, who was lying in a manger.”
During this frantic rush, however, Mary found a way to pause and appreciate the moment, despite the chaos of giving birth and having guests so soon after. Luke 2:19 states: “But Mary treasured up all these things and pondered them in her heart.” The picture is of a mother alert to the importance of pausing to enjoy the moment, even amid the busy occasion.
Later on in the life of Jesus, he was the guest of another Mary and her sister Martha. In Luke 10, we learn that these two sisters opened their home to Jesus and his disciples as they were traveling. Once inside the house, Jesus began speaking and visiting with all who were there. Mary, according to Luke 10:39, “...sat at the Lord’s feet listening to what he said.” Martha, on the other hand, “was distracted by all the preparations that had to be made” and complained to Jesus about her sister Mary (Luke 10:40). The response that follows from Jesus is to affirm Mary and to remind Martha that she was overly worried to the point of missing out on more important things. Again, we have a less-than-subtle reminder of the importance of cherishing the moments when we can, even in the middle of busy schedules.
Cherishing the moment and working hard are not mutually exclusive. We cannot avoid our busy schedules, especially during the holidays. We work hard to make things easier for our guests and those around us. However, we diminish the beauty and joy these times can bring when we fail to stop and cherish the moments. Learning to stop and appreciate make the holidays and all of life more special.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
