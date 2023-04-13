Western Christians celebrated Easter Sunday on April 9. In Eastern Christian traditions (like Eastern Orthodoxy, for instance), Easter falls on April 16.
That’s because, in the Western Church, Easter commonly falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon of the spring equinox. This is why the dates change each year, ranging from late March to late April. Orthodox Easter, however, is always celebrated on the Sunday after the first full moon after Passover (usually between early April and early May).
Technically, Easter is the oldest Christian holiday or “feast day.” Yes, chronologically Christmas comes first. However, Easter’s significance — the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus — caused the earliest Christians to designate this holiday as its first significant “feast day” (the Christmas holiday would come later).
Easter’s occurrence in the spring highlights the emphasis on new life. Easter embodies the revolutionary idea that life conquers death (not the other way around) and that the fear of death does not have to control those who follow Christ. As the Apostle Paul puts it in the Christian New Testament: “Death is swallowed up in victory” (1 Corinthians 15:54).
For Christians, though, Easter is not simply a looking back at Christ dying on the cross and then defeating death, although this is the key event. Easter is also about participation in that process of dying (dying to one’s own desires and control) and being raised to new life that redefines a person as one who is now in harmony with God and His way of doing things. That means that even though Christians rightly make a big deal of the celebration of Easter Sunday each year, they seek to live out the “Easter message” every day.
The living out of this message comes with hardship at times and even failures for the follower of Christ. However, the Easter message also emphasizes God’s redemptive love for all. The same act of crucifixion and resurrection by Christ not only inspires new life, it also provides a way for followers of Jesus to receive it. This is both a mystical and practical journey.
It involves receiving a sacrificial gift from God while also participating in the gift of new life. That means that although millions of people participate in special Easter worship services this time of year, both in the East and in the West, for the Christian, Easter continues and never ends.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as lead pastor of Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church in Gower, Missouri.
