Western Christians celebrated Easter Sunday on April 9. In Eastern Christian traditions (like Eastern Orthodoxy, for instance), Easter falls on April 16.

That’s because, in the Western Church, Easter commonly falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon of the spring equinox. This is why the dates change each year, ranging from late March to late April. Orthodox Easter, however, is always celebrated on the Sunday after the first full moon after Passover (usually between early April and early May).

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as lead pastor of Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church in Gower, Missouri.

