“Just being in a garage doesn’t make you a car!”
I remember hearing that phrase as a child from a Sunday school teacher who was talking about the difference between knowing about faith and actually living out one’s faith.
This is an important distinction. Someone can read electrical grids all day long and even begin to understand them a bit. However, that doesn’t make that person an electrician. I can watch videos all day about how an automobile works, but please don’t come to me when your car needs actual repairs. To really repair a vehicle, I need more than head knowledge about how cars work. I need actual time spent with hands on the engine.
In the same way, as my teacher was trying to convey to my then 8-year-old mind, to really be grounded in one’s faith, actions must accompany the knowledge we acquire. Simply knowing that we are to love each other is important, of course. But actually doing things that demonstrate love is what makes one a practitioner. It is no wonder that key religious writings emphasize not only the accumulation of knowledge but also the performance of deeds. For instance, the Christian Bible says, “Be doers of the word, and not hearers only” (James 1:22).
People may gain interest in the faith by hearing what we know, but they will be drawn to faith when they see a consistent living out of the principles and teachings we say we believe. Our knowledge and words may get people’s attention, but it is our actions that keep peoples’ attention and that draw them into the faith more deeply.
At the same time, living out what we say we believe strengthens our faith, too. Much like an athlete’s repetition of lifting weights makes him or her stronger and a musician’s consistent playing of scales and portions of pieces gives better prowess, so also our consistent living out of what we say we believe strengthens us.
In the classic musical “The Music Man,” a salesman comes to Iowa to try and sell band instruments to the folks of a small town. The trouble is that the salesman knows virtually nothing about musical instruments and even less about music. He tricks the townspeople into buying instruments for themselves and their children by using what he calls “The Think System.” He tells them that they don’t really need to play the actual instruments as long as they can simply “think” the song. If they think about the song long enough, he adds, they will be able to play the song beautifully. This makes for a wonderfully entertaining musical, but it doesn’t work in real life. It does not work in music, nor does it work regarding one’s faith.
It is crucial to think and to think deeply about one’s faith. We must never become shallow in our thinking when it comes to key issues of faith and life. However, knowledge unaccompanied by actions that put flesh and blood into what we are learning amounts to little in the long run. We must think, but we must also do if we are to grow in our faith and demonstrate the reality of that faith to others. This is not just true for the “Show Me” state of Missouri, but also for all people of faith everywhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.