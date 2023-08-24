“If you want a cool drink of water, you’ve got to dig a little deeper in the well.”
This nugget of wisdom is from an old saying that even became a country song in the 1970s. It is about more than drinking water, of course. It is a metaphor for being a person of intentionality, consistent hard work and determination.
The Bible has similar reminders.
The Apostle Paul writes to his young protege Timothy the following words of advice: “Be diligent to present yourself approved to God as one who does not need to be ashamed, accurately handling the word of truth” (2 Timothy 2:15). In this entire section of the New Testament, Paul reminds the young minister who is facing opposition that, of all the criticisms he will see, no one should ever be able to accurately accuse him of not being diligent and consistent in the work he has been called to do. For that to happen for any of us, sometimes we have to “dig a little deeper.”
In our work, it means being an example of commitment and consistency in learning and carrying out our assignments. After all, as Paul reminds us in another part of the New Testament, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for people ...” (Colossians 3:23). This can mean that at times people who devote themselves to God and faith end up working harder. It also means that sometimes we will face criticism and difficulty, even when we do work diligently. Our response: Dig deeper. The reason: We have a higher calling for our work than pleasing other people. We have a higher calling than money, even though we should be rightly compensated.
In our faith, this digging deeper can mean not settling for trite or “surface level” answers when we search scriptures or when we pursue God. Politics, social media and even some religious gatherings are filled with people who play on the fears of others by misapplying texts of Scripture in a manipulative way. Don’t settle for that, either. As a person of faith, as Paul writes to Timothy, dig a little deeper.
The hard work of digging deeper in the workplace and in our faith can be challenging at times. But the water is sweeter deeper into the well, and the satisfaction of the growth that takes place in our own lives, as well as the example we set for those around us, is more than satisfying.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.