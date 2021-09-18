In philosophy, there is a concept called a “dialectic.” That’s really just a fancy term for an ongoing dialogue in which each side builds on the other.
One side makes a statement (a “yes” or positive statement of belief). The other side then contradicts (a “no” statement), while adding to the definition. The hope is that at the end of this back-and-forth, “yes-and-no” kind of conversation, a synthesis emerges. Synthesis occurs when two opposing sides find a way to blend their ideas into a better idea.
Another approach to dialectical thinking happens when a person affirms a statement by a person or group (a “yes”), but then can assess another view from the same person or group negatively based on its merits (a “no”).
For instance, a person of faith may support a political candidate’s stand on a social issue like abortion and then immediately oppose the same candidate’s position on an issue like nuclear weapons. In this case, the “yes” and the “no” are not based upon political loyalty or the likeability of the candidate. Rather, the assessment of the position is based upon the merits of the idea.
In an ideal world, all people, especially people of faith, would utilize this kind of thinking when settling disputes or when making political decisions. Even elected officials can benefit from this approach to debate and dialogue.
Wouldn’t it be great if people could enter a debate with minds open enough to both express disagreements with their opponents, while at the same time gleaning something positive that can enhance an argument or position?
Instead, what we often see is a “demonization” of the other side: “That person is terrible, therefore his or her argument is bad.” An alternative might be to honestly address elements of an argument that has merit while adding to it (or even changing some parts) in a way that puts forth a healthy and consistent opposing argument. This eliminates name-calling and partisan bickering and gets to the heart of an issue. It also has the benefit of insights from other groups that one group may miss.
Furthermore, what if each political figure is scrutinized based upon the merits of an idea instead of party affiliation? If a politician or political party makes a decision or states an opinion that is inconsistent with the overall good, then opposing that idea is a moral obligation. This is true even if the politician in question is a member of one’s own party or if the political figure is likable.
When we begin insisting that we and our elected officials become people who see the debate as an opportunity for growth, perhaps we will all listen better to one another. Also, when we are not afraid to say “no” to a political figure or idea represented by a party to whom we have said “yes,” then perhaps we could do a better job at holding our officials accountable.
