We all know the phrase “nobody’s perfect.” I’m sure we have repeated it often regarding ourselves or others. Hopefully, we have people in our lives who remind us of this truth, especially during times when we are being particularly hard on ourselves.
Those of us who are people of faith tend to put extra pressure on ourselves regarding perfection. This is because the ideals of our faith are high. We proclaim a message that strives for the ideal, yet we often fall short. The good news is that even the most jaded unbeliever recognizes that “nobody’s perfect.”
The main criticism about people of faith is not that we are not perfect (although, we should be careful that we are not coming across as if we are perfect). Rather, it is that we are not being consistent.
Lack of consistency is most often what brings about accusations of hypocrisy from those who observe people of faith in day-to-day interactions. Both public and private individuals who claim to be people of faith are held to a high standard. This is often because society looks to people of faith to bolster the standards and practices in society.
The greatest damage to our witness as people of faith does not come when we make mistakes, though that can have some short-term impact. Our human flaws and weaknesses actually can amplify our faith commitments, but only if we are striving to be consistent.
For instance, if I as a person of faith support a policy when one party is in office citing my faith commitment but support the same policy when another party is in office, it reflects poorly on my faith. If I criticize the behavior of one leader and then embrace or ignore the same behavior in another leader simply because he or she agrees with me on other issues, that inconsistency can reflect negatively on my faith. Inconsistency does more damage than imperfection.
The origin of the word “hypocrite” is from the Greek term that means “two faces.” It is little wonder that a popular criticism for someone who is inconsistent in their behavior and judgments is that they are being “two-faced.”
No one is perfect. We will only alienate others and frustrate ourselves if we pretend otherwise. However, the power of faith shines through when we allow our faith to teach us consistency.
In this way, we can be people of integrity in a world that so desperately needs and seeks such consistency and stability. When we make a mistake, even when we do something inconsistent with our faith commitments, our willingness should be to recognize it, confess it and seek to get back on track.
While nobody’s perfect, we can learn consistency. That consistency can make a difference in our peace and fulfillment while also giving a clear example for those who are watching to see if our actions and our words of faith are in line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.