It’s been said that it’s hard to hear your message over the rumbling of hungry stomachs.
This is why Christianity’s history always has included care for the poor and those in need as an integral part of the proclamation of its message. The word most often used for the proclamation of the message of Christ is “gospel,” which means “good news.”
For Jesus, this included good news to “the poor” (see Matthew 5 and Luke 6:21). As the early church emerged in the first century A.D., the earliest followers of Jesus included many from overlooked and underserved communities. Those who were wealthier saw themselves in solidarity with their fellow Christian “brothers and sisters” who were poor.
Thus, the Book of Acts, which is the part of the New Testament that traces the beginnings of the first Christian churches, includes this passage: “All the believers were together and had everything in common. They sold property and possessions to give to anyone who had need. Every day they continued to meet together in the temple courts. They broke bread in their homes and ate together with glad and sincere hearts, praising God and enjoying the favor of all the people. And the Lord added to their number daily those who were being saved” (Acts 2:44-47).
Following the “New Testament Era” (after about 100 A.D.), the earliest worship services, which were usually held in homes or caves, ended with a collection taken for the poor and distributed by congregational leaders to the community.
Of course, the proclamation of the words of Jesus and the stories of the Bible were always part of gathering together in worship. This verbal proclamation, called “witnessing,” was also part of daily conversations as converts were added and as churches multiplied throughout the ancient world. However, the early church recognized that words are important but they are more powerful when accompanied by genuine acts of compassion and grace toward those in need.
This was not just a “technique,” though. At their best, the early Christians were driven by genuine gratitude for their relationship with God and their awakening to the ways of Jesus. This gratitude motivated them to provide for those who were hurting and in need and to visit the sick and prisoners while also reaching out to those who needed hope. This mindset continues today through organizations worldwide and those in our own community. Acts of compassion are not simply optional parts of the Christian faith. They are necessary accompaniments to the proclamation of the words.
Some people are better at words than actions. Most struggle to find the words to say. The 13th-century church leader St. Francis of Assisi is claimed to have said: “Proclaim the gospel at all times. If necessary, use words.” This is good advice for all of us in our world full of words. Words are important. At times they are crucial. However, if all you can do at the moment is to carry out an act of kindness or compassion, that’s a great place to start.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
