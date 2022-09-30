“Foxhole faith” is a phrase associated with war. It refers to those who turn to God only when things are at their worst. In the case of the expression, it refers to those who are in a foxhole on the battlefield when they finally decide to ask God for help. A foxhole is a dugout area where soldiers hide from the enemy, usually along the frontlines of battle.
Of course, one does not have to be in the middle of a war to have foxhole faith. For those of us not in war, the phrase applies when we put off taking our concerns to God until what seems like the very last minute. Some of the prayers may begin like this: “God, I know we haven’t spoken in a while, but if you will just get me out of this difficult spot ....”
Now, the good news is that God has been known throughout history, even in the Bible, to answer such “foxhole prayers.” In the same way, many of us have helped a child with last-minute projects or friends who wait until they are in desperate need of a loan before they ask for help.
The better news is we don’t have to wait until the foxhole times before we reach out to God or others for help. We can make prayer a consistent habit, which can prepare us and even give us discernment enough to avoid some of the most difficult situations. And even when we do find ourselves in such conditions, a consistent prayer life can give us peace and confidence amid those situations, so that we don’t feel so overwhelmed when we ask.
Likewise, when we choose to surround ourselves with people we trust and choose to share our difficulties, asking for help becomes less of a chore and more of a natural outworking of a solid relationship.
We all find ourselves in some form of “foxhole” situation from time to time. If we are there consistently, it may be time to make some bigger changes regarding our choices. Nevertheless, when we do find ourselves in such situations, having an already established prayer life can give us an advantage.
Also, having trusted friends, family members and loved ones we can turn to — those with whom we have stayed in strong and consistent communication — can make the difficult times much more manageable and peaceful. We can have faith, even in the foxhole. But we don’t have to simply have a “foxhole faith.”
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister of United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
