This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Christian Reflections Placeholder

“Foxhole faith” is a phrase associated with war. It refers to those who turn to God only when things are at their worst. In the case of the expression, it refers to those who are in a foxhole on the battlefield when they finally decide to ask God for help. A foxhole is a dugout area where soldiers hide from the enemy, usually along the frontlines of battle.

Of course, one does not have to be in the middle of a war to have foxhole faith. For those of us not in war, the phrase applies when we put off taking our concerns to God until what seems like the very last minute. Some of the prayers may begin like this: “God, I know we haven’t spoken in a while, but if you will just get me out of this difficult spot ....”

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister of United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.