Some things happen automatically. We don’t really think about them, and they require no intentional effort from us. Our bodies, for instance, use an autonomic nervous system that regulates our heartbeat, digestion, lung functions and a whole range of activity that keeps us alive. Thankfully, these automatic systems do not require second-by-second oversight from us. Otherwise, we have little time to do anything else.
Other things in our lives become almost automatic, as well. We get into routines that help us through our day. These are not all bad. In fact, many of these routines are helpful and even healthy for us. They help us plan our lives both at work and at home.
There are a couple of challenges, however, regarding the routines we find ourselves putting into place every day. First, sometimes they become “ruts.” A rut, loosely defined, is the kind of routine that makes us feel trapped. Ruts can zap our energy and drive us to the point where we don’t feel useful anymore. Second, sometimes these routines make it hard for us to implement necessary changes, especially when it comes to being accessible to those in need.
Both of these dilemmas require one thing: intentionality. Intentionality is doing something “on purpose,” with a full focus. Intentionality is about going out of our way to do something or to change something for the better. Any change can bring about temporary discomfort. We become so accustomed to our routines — even the ones that may be draining or harmful — that it takes making ourselves uncomfortable for a short time to develop new routines and habits.
These changes start with planning. We make a plan in advance to intentionally change our routines so that newer and more beneficial things can happen. We can practice this kind of intentionality individually, but it is even more helpful (and more likely to stick) if we can involve others in these changes. Having people around us who can support us in the uncomfortable process of intentional changes can make these changes more manageable in the long run.
Many people of faith understand intentional change. In fact, the celebrations of most churches focus on intentionality. This time of year, for example, Advent is a time to intentionally focus on preparing our hearts and changing actions necessary to fully experience Christmas. In the spring, Christians use the season of Lent to intentionally and fully prepare for changes that can enhance our experience of Easter. Thankfully, we do not do this preparation alone. People and even rituals in the worship experience assist us in what can become long-term changes that can impact us and can bless others through us for a lifetime.
This Christmas season, give yourself the gift of intentionality. Focus on changes that will impact you and those around you for the best.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
