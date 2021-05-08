It has been said that hard times do not simply produce faith, hard times demonstrate our faith.

The reality is that it’s probably a bit of both. Hard times can demonstrate the strength of the faith we say we possess. That’s why we cultivate faith consistently — in good times and bad, in easy times and in difficult times. At the same time, many can attest that some of our most difficult moments can serve to make our faith stronger.

In much the same way that a hard workout eventually can build our muscles, hard circumstances can give us experiences to draw from in the future. These experiences can prove helpful when the next difficult season comes around (and it will). They also can become resources we can draw from to assist others who are going through difficulties. It’s no wonder that groups like Alcoholics Anonymous rely on the stories of those who have gone through similar hardships and struggles with addiction to assist those new to the organization. Our stories of struggle can build us up and can be a beacon to others, pointing them toward hope for a better day.

Throughout history, men and women have wrestled with why hardships come. Some hardships are due to our own actions and consequences. That is just part of our common humanity. However, some hardships come unexpectedly and through no real fault of our own. Religious texts from virtually every faith make note of this. These texts ask questions like, “Why do the wicked seem to prosper, while good people suffer?” (See Psalm 73:3-11, for instance).

If even the writers of sacred texts struggle with this question about why hardships come, it can give us some consolation that we are not alone in asking that difficult question. A brief survey of nearly all texts that ask that question, religious and non-religious alike, demonstrates that there really is no easy answer. Sometimes bad things happen. Sometimes we are victims of unfair treatment. Life is hard.

For people of faith, however, the sentence doesn’t end there. An old saying, originally in French, translates something like this: “Life is hard, but God is good.” In that sentence lies the essence of faith that endures through difficulties. The statement is honest about the fact that life is just difficult.

Even sacred texts tell us this. In Christian New Testament, Jesus tells His closest disciples, “In this world you will have trouble” (John 16:33). Jesus then concludes that sentence with reassuring them that, despite the troubles this world offers, they need not fear: “... but I have overcome the world.”

Regardless of our faith background, the good news is that we do not have to completely figure out why hardships happen. What we can do, however, instead of asking “why,” is ask “what?” Specifically, we can ask, “What can I learn and share from this difficulty that will strengthen my faith and perhaps bless someone else with wisdom in the future?”

The “what” question can empower us to endure, to move forward and to share our story in the future in a way that can strengthen others in their journeys of faith.

A country hit from the 1970s, sung by Lynn Anderson, says this: “I beg your pardon, I never promised you a rose garden.” Life is like that, too. We are not promised that every day will be “rosy.” In fact, most sacred writings promise quite the opposite: We will have hardships in this world. Knowing that, we can allow our faith to move us through those times, trusting that our faith makes us stronger than we would be without it.

And along the way, after the storms have cleared in our own lives, we can use our experiences to make someone else’s journey a bit rosier and brighter.