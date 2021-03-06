There’s a line from the 1990s movie “Grand Canyon.” Actor Danny Glover plays a tow truck driver who is having a conversation with a gang leader in East Los Angeles. The gang leader and his accomplices are trying to steal a car that Glover’s character has loaded on the truck. Glover asks the leader to just let it go this time and adds: “It’s not supposed to be like this. I’m supposed to be able to do my job without worrying about guys like you trying to disrupt what I’m doing.”

Thankfully for Glover’s character, the gang members relent and let him (and the car) go.

The line Glover uses proved so memorable that a religion professor from Michigan borrowed it as part of a book title. The title of the book, which was about how awful the effects of sin and violence have become in our world, is “Not the Way It’s Supposed to Be.”

Regardless of our faith backgrounds — or lack thereof — we see evidence all around us that something is not quite right. Things are not as they should be. People suffer needlessly. Children and the elderly go hungry and face other great needs. Diseases (even pandemics) flood the landscape around us. It makes even the most optimistic among us wonder, “What can we do?”

Long before the 1990s movie I mention above, an early 20th century Princeton theologian named Gerhardus Vos coined the phrase, “Already, but not yet.” It was his attempt to describe how people of faith were to view the ultimate triumph of God and “the good.” The phrase implies that, by faith, there are aspects of “the good” that are already present. There are opportunities to do good, and there are those who actively participate in helping bring about the good in the lives of others — especially those in need.

The second part, the “not yet,” is the most obvious. That part of the phrase means that there is still much good left to be done. We are not yet at the time when we are experiencing the full and ultimate defeat of evil, accompanied by the full and ultimate triumph of the good. We’re not there yet, but we’re moving in that direction.

All of this is central to maintaining faith in a world that can be so cruel and uncaring. By looking at what we already have, including our blessings and opportunities, we are reminding ourselves that we are not abandoned. In the words of Vos, “God is still working, even in the midst of the struggles.” We can take courage and encouragement from the blessings we have and the acts of kindness shown to us and that we can show. Perhaps that’s another way of saying that we can “count our blessings.” We do have things to be thankful for “already.”

Conversely, when we honestly face the “not yet” parts of existence, we do not have to be defeated. Instead, we can work toward a better day. We can be participants as people of faith in multiplying compassion, integrity and care for those in need. We do not have to wait around for the “not yet.” None of us individually can bring the fullness of “the good” on our own. Yet, we can actively work together toward bringing about a better day while celebrating the good that is already around us. In this way, we become participants in God getting God’s way in the world. We can be instruments of love in a world that desperately needs it.