Nearly every religion in the world includes some form of prayer.
For some groups, the emphasis is on meditation: Being still and emptying our minds of the clutter. The focus of prayer for the more contemplative or meditative groups is on the now and pulling away from the circumstances to regain strength.
For other groups, prayer is about a dialogue between a divine being (God) and ourselves. In this way of praying, the person focuses upon God and offers up words of thanks, along with requests for provision.
This provision requested is both for the one praying and for others. There is also a time for listening and being still. This time is meant for attentiveness to the blessings of God and the opportunities He provides for us to grow. In some sense, then, this kind of praying is more of a dialogue.
The more meditative kinds of prayers can contain some dialogue. Conversely, the dialogue kinds of prayers can contain silence and meditation.
For those of us who believe in a divine being (God), it is not uncommon for action to be associated with praying. In other words, we pray, we listen and then more often than not we feel the urge to give some sort of response. The Christian Bible is filled with moments where people are urged both to pray and then act.
The Book of James in the Christian New Testament, for example, says that when people of faith see someone who is hungry, their prayers should include attempts to feed them.
The exact words of James 2:15-16 are, “If a brother or sister is without clothing and in need of daily food, and one of you says to them, ‘Go in peace, be warmed and be filled,’ and yet you do not give them what is necessary for their bodies, what use is that?”
Prayer, then, is both passive and active. It is about sitting still and interacting with God while also being prepared to act in response to that encounter. Prayer is meditative and quiet, but that quiet meditation is often followed by an active response to the needs we bring before God.
A little boy was learning to sleep in his own bed without fear, and his tired parents were glad to see him progressing in this. One night he came into their room wanting to sleep between them as he had before he began to transition into his own bed. His parents reminded him that he had agreed that if he got frightened or worried, he could pray to God and God would be there. He replied, “I know that. But tonight I needed someone with the skin on!”
The little boy needed a visible display of the God he was beginning to talk with and trust in prayer. For him, his parents represented this.
In these difficult times when people are concerned with global health issues, the economy and mass violence in our streets and schools, people of faith should consistently pray. After we pray, and as we continue to pray, we should remember that prayer often calls for us to be a presence “with the skin on” in the lives of those in need.
Our hearts and minds engaged in prayer more often than not lead to our hands and feet in motion to be part of the answer, based on the peace and clarity we receive in prayer.
This keeps us growing and keeps our faith in motion.
