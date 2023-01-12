This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Christian Reflections Placeholder

It’s been a few years since I have made a long list of resolutions to start the new year. While I do believe that the beginning of the year is a great time to make goals and commitments, I also know that for most of us, long lists at an already busy time can be daunting.

So in the last few years (including this one), I have decided to continue challenging myself toward growth while taking it a bit easier on myself at the same time. By that I mean I still set goals and make plans, but I focus on the process, rather than simply giving myself a long list of things to accomplish.

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.