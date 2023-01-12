It’s been a few years since I have made a long list of resolutions to start the new year. While I do believe that the beginning of the year is a great time to make goals and commitments, I also know that for most of us, long lists at an already busy time can be daunting.
So in the last few years (including this one), I have decided to continue challenging myself toward growth while taking it a bit easier on myself at the same time. By that I mean I still set goals and make plans, but I focus on the process, rather than simply giving myself a long list of things to accomplish.
One area where I believe all of us can put this into use involves how we practice compassion. Compassion is not always easy. It takes energy and time, and sometimes our care for others is not returned, which can be discouraging. However, I am learning that in the long run, compassion toward others and even toward my flaws and faults, can create opportunities for me to grow throughout the year.
For me, growing in the area of compassion means intentionally setting aside a little extra time each week to care for others and myself. It means building time into my week to listen to others, send a text or card to someone who may need a kind word, serve the community through a special project (usually organized by a local nonprofit) or simply budget to give a little more of my resources to help those in need.
Of course, that means setting aside time for rest so that I can spare the time and energy needed. It also means putting aside resources each month to do something extra. That all takes planning, which can be part of the motivation to, little by little, become more intentionally compassionate.
The big goal sounds something like this: I want to be more intentionally compassionate this year. The path to get there includes breaking down that big goal into little moments of planning at the beginning of each week. As time goes on, things change. Each week or month presents new opportunities to move closer to that overall goal. At the same time, the part of the process that includes setting aside time to rest and prepare for bigger acts of compassion strengthens me and keeps me encouraged along the way.
It’s not simple, but it’s relatively easy. And it benefits us and those we serve throughout the year. That’s the kind of resolution we can keep!
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
