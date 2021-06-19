Of all the titles I have had in my life, “dad” has brought the most adventure, fulfillment and challenge.
I became a dad in my late 20s, right after moving out of my home state. Four years later, I was “dad” again. My two sons have grown to be healthy, smart and responsible young men. They are now 22 and 18.
I was not a perfect dad, and they will say they were not perfect all the time either. However, the adventure of learning how to, along with their mother, care for another human being is humbling and fulfilling. It is also a near-impossible challenge. I say “near” impossible, because fathers do it every day, and many manage to do it quite well. Of course, even when we do our best we cannot always guarantee things will turn out as we want. And even when we mess up (as we all do), there are times when those mistakes turn into moments that can be redemptive and instructive for fathers and their children.
So after all these years of parenting, and after having two sons of which I am incredibly proud, I still don’t feel qualified to give the “perfect advice” on how to be a father. I also realize that on holidays like Father’s Day, which is celebrated this weekend, many children and adults have painful memories of a father who has died, who was absent or who was abusive. For those children and their fathers, we pray for grace and healing. For all of us who have worn the title “dad,” I have humbly composed the following prayer that I hope will give some encouragement.
This is a column about faith, and I am a Christian minister, so my wording will be in line with my own faith commitment. Feel free to adapt it to your own and to receive the encouragement intended as we navigate this unusual path called “fatherhood.”
Gracious God, who is sometimes called “Father” in the Bible:
None of us will carry the title of Father or Dad the way you do. You are perfectly patient, and we are often too impatient. You are perfectly kind, and our kindness often lags. You always place our well-being as a top priority, and we wrestle with our priorities even as we intend the very best for the children entrusted to us.
Help us to learn from your example and from the very best of the other imperfect dads you have placed in our lives. Some of us can draw much from our own fathers. Others have to look elsewhere. Regardless, I pray that between your kind example of unconditional love and provision and the best of those fathers we are blessed to know, we would somehow place the safety, provision, care, teaching and well-being of our children at such a high priority that our children will learn and grow in grace. Give them patience with us and give us patience with them. Help them to learn from the good you reveal through us. Help them also to learn from our mistakes so that they may avoid the difficulties that have slowed us down. Help us to be patient and forgiving when they make a mistake, just as you are patient and forgiving toward us.
Be near those whose fathers are absent, either by death or by choice. Heal those whose fathers have not shown the kind of love and care they should have. Grant forgiveness and grant substitutes where needed.
Most of all, thanks for not giving up on us. Help us not to give up on our children. And, please God, don’t let them give up on us.
Amen.
