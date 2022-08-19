“Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord...” (Colossians 3:23).
These words of the Apostle Paul in the New Testament give a new perspective to the concept of work. Even in the most enjoyable of jobs, work days can be difficult. Most every job eventually settles into some kind of routine. Also, almost every job involves interaction with people and, chances are, at least some of our colleagues are challenging to work with. The idea of approaching work as if it is an act of prayer or an extension of our service to God may seem nearly impossible.
However, approaching work as a vehicle through which we can use our talents and our time to serve God by serving others (including our employers) can add a positive aspect to our labors. On days when our co-workers may be distant or even difficult, we can remember that we ultimately are working to serve God.
On days when we don’t feel like we have accomplished as much as we would like, we can remember that the same God we worship is working with us as we serve. On days when we don’t feel as motivated, we can offer up our work day as a time of service instead of just time punching a clock.
This attitude toward work can affect our long-term satisfaction. It also can motivate us to do the best we can, even when the work is challenging. Furthermore, it can make us more sensitive to opportunities for promotion or change, should they occur. This is not to say that the paycheck we receive is not important. Of course it is. Even the Bible says, “Workers are worth their wages” (Luke 10:7). However, when our motivation is more than a paycheck, our satisfaction and our work levels increase.
At times, we will find ourselves going above and beyond our minimum duties to provide excellent service both to our employer and to customers or clients. Our employers also should exercise fairness toward us and not to take advantage. However, most employers notice when we take the work we are employed to do to a level beyond the bare minimum. When we are there to work “as working for the Lord,” instead of simply being there for the next payday, our work pays off in the long run, and deep trust can be built with reputable employers who appreciate the effort.
So, maybe it’s time to get a new boss. Of course, that may not mean finding a new job. It may mean working in a way that demonstrates to God your gratefulness for the opportunity to work and make a living. When this happens, good earthly bosses most likely will take note.
Even if they don’t notice right away, working in a way that honors God will keep our motivation and fulfillment at a high level, and it is likely the opportunities will grow.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister for United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
