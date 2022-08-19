This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


“Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord...” (Colossians 3:23).

These words of the Apostle Paul in the New Testament give a new perspective to the concept of work. Even in the most enjoyable of jobs, work days can be difficult. Most every job eventually settles into some kind of routine. Also, almost every job involves interaction with people and, chances are, at least some of our colleagues are challenging to work with. The idea of approaching work as if it is an act of prayer or an extension of our service to God may seem nearly impossible.

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister for United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.

