Mother’s Day can be joyous, sad or both. It depends on a wide range of factors. Having lost my mother a year and a half ago, it’s bittersweet.
On the one hand, I miss my mother and days that highlight moms remind me of that. But because I hold my mother in high regard, it seems fitting to me that an entire day is set aside to pay tribute to her and women who have sacrificed and loved their children.
Even though my mother is not physically present with me any longer, there are other moms in my life. My wife is an incredible mother to our two now-grown sons. She spent hours caring for them, educating them and making sure they knew they were important. She continues to do this, and a day set aside to say thank you to her makes me happy. Also, I have aunts, in-laws, teachers and other important women in my life who continue to make an impact on the person I am and try to be today.
Even those who are technically not mothers are important and deserve to be honored. In fact, we have a tradition in my family to honor such women in our lives, even if they are single women who have never been moms. God blesses us with mothers and those who are like “second mothers” to us. These people are great gifts to us and all of those around them, and they should be honored.
I realize there are people around me who may not have had mothers who cared for and nurtured them. Some have been neglected and even abused by someone in their lives whom they called “mom” or “mother.” This is tragic, and we should all make sure that we do what we can to hear their stories, love them and remind them that there are others in their lives who want the best for them, even if the ones who were supposed to care for them did not.
So on this complicated day, let’s take time to salute our mothers — even the memories of those who have passed on. Let us also do what we can to be extra compassionate and loving to those who may not associate the word “mother” with a positive memory.
Here’s an extra reminder:
There are a few passages in the Bible that remind us that God acts toward us both like a compassionate Father and a nurturing Mother! For instance, Isaiah, the prophet in the Hebrew Bible (Old Testament), comforts the grieving people of God with these words from God: “As a mother comforts her child, so will I comfort you; and you will be comforted over Jerusalem” (Isaiah 66:13).
I find it interesting and fitting that when God is looking for a metaphor to convey comfort and love, God chooses the term “mother.” May we honor that kind of comfort and love on this special day.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
