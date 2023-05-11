This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Mother’s Day can be joyous, sad or both. It depends on a wide range of factors. Having lost my mother a year and a half ago, it’s bittersweet.

On the one hand, I miss my mother and days that highlight moms remind me of that. But because I hold my mother in high regard, it seems fitting to me that an entire day is set aside to pay tribute to her and women who have sacrificed and loved their children.

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.

