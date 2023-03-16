Many of us walk past dozens, if not hundreds of people every day. Each person we pass has stories — some they are willing to tell, others that will remain hidden.
There are victories and struggles in each life. Some start their day with anticipation. Others start with dread, facing a diagnosis or a meeting that they feel will negatively impact their day or even their lives.
Almost every person we pass has at least one thing in common: a kind word and a smile would make their day brighter. It doesn’t have to be a long conversation, although there is certainly a time for that. Most of the people we pass would not share the deep things of their lives with us anyway. So we can challenge ourselves to try to provide a moment of joy.
The proverbs of the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament remind us that “a joyful heart is good medicine” (Proverbs 17:22). Centuries later, experts in psychology and medicine tell us something similar: Those who find joy and laughter in their lives are healthier and tend to live longer, more productive lives.
By taking an extra moment to smile, to share a kind word or to help someone in need, we can bring a smile. That smile, according to both faith and medicine, can enhance someone’s life. Furthermore, that extra moment from our day can bring a smile to our faces as well.
While it is impossible to encounter everyone we meet in a meaningful way, taking an extra moment to offer a smile and to bring joy could start a chain reaction. Often we find that those unexpected extra moments of joy and encouragement will come back to us. Making them a consistent practice can make us more aware of when we are being blessed by those small moments of kindness.
Chances are a co-worker, family member, friend or neighbor needs a smile, a moment of recognition or even a laugh to start their day. Taking that time can change someone’s day. It can become medicine for us, too.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
