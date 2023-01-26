“How lovely is Your dwelling place, O Lord of hosts!” (Psalm 84:1)
This psalm from the Hebrew Bible (Old Testament) describes a place where the writer feels at home and at peace. This psalm describes finding a place of peace and rest wherever we are since God is “everywhere.”
However, this psalm is just as much about being intentional about finding a place to step back, regroup and breathe. Counselors sometimes call this finding a “happy place” or “the good place.” At times, this could mean traveling to a favorite spot, either on a walk or a drive, and regrouping. This place could help enhance the sense of God’s presence and give time to simply breathe and refresh for whatever comes next.
When we are unable to physically get to a place that can bring us relaxation, counselors suggest finding any quiet place, closing your eyes and giving yourself a few minutes to think about that special place. Even this kind of quiet reflection and remembering can bring a sense of calm.
What is your “good place”? Maybe it is a beach or river. Perhaps it was a childhood home. For some, it could be a place of worship. It could even be any place where there was a gathering of family or friends (or both).
Wherever that special place is, visit it often, even if you can only visit it in your imagination. In those places, we often find it easier to hear from God and to find a sense of peace. These good places can calm our anxiety and give us renewed strength to face whatever the next part of our journey holds.
People of faith believe that God is everywhere. That means that God is right where we are just now. That alone can give us solace and comfort. However, finding ways to visit special places can multiply a sense of God’s presence and of memories that promote healing and strength.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
