Not long ago, a friend of mine posted on social media that there is a vast difference between a crowd and a community. Although he didn’t elaborate in that brief post, his quote caused me to more deeply ponder the distinction both from a biblical perspective and observations in church life.
I think the point of my friend’s distinction had to do with peer pressure vs. authentic participation. Simply put: Crowds just want to build consensus around a particular perspective, regardless of how well thought out or helpful that perspective may be. A real community, however, seeks genuine connection and promotes the importance of working toward actual consensus. This consensus involves all voices being heard, even if not all will get their way.
A crowd tends to appeal to the lowest common denominator in people — prejudices or other reactionary tactics. A crowd is also generally built upon name-calling, demonizing the “other” and rhetoric that is so narrowly focused that it can build coherence quickly.
A healthy community, on the other hand, takes time to be nuanced because its focus is authentic relationships. Its driving force is not simply to unify around one simple message. Rather, a healthy community is motivated by listening, discussing and then implementing ideas that are good for the many instead of simply focusing on the immediate whims (and prejudices) of the few.
A crowd is grown through rhetoric and slick sound bytes that appeal to the masses. A genuine community is built with those who take the time to hear as many voices as possible and to celebrate diversity as a gift that gives wisdom.
A crowd is drawn together around one common interest or enemy. A real community seeks opportunities to turn enemies into allies — and even friends. They laugh, cry, live and die together in ways that promote authenticity and even compassion.
When it came to Jesus, the crowd yelled, “Crucify him!” The community picked up the pieces, clung to one another and received the full benefit of the resurrection and the empowerment of the Spirit to continue to laugh, cry, live and die together over the long run. Too many churches and denominational factions are crowds. Let’s reclaim the biblical idea of community!
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.