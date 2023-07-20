This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Christian Reflections Placeholder

Not long ago, a friend of mine posted on social media that there is a vast difference between a crowd and a community. Although he didn’t elaborate in that brief post, his quote caused me to more deeply ponder the distinction both from a biblical perspective and observations in church life.

I think the point of my friend’s distinction had to do with peer pressure vs. authentic participation. Simply put: Crowds just want to build consensus around a particular perspective, regardless of how well thought out or helpful that perspective may be. A real community, however, seeks genuine connection and promotes the importance of working toward actual consensus. This consensus involves all voices being heard, even if not all will get their way.

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.