“It’s been a long time coming, but I know ... change is going to come.” These are the words of a song by the late Sam Cooke, a groundbreaking R&B artist of the 1950s and 1960s. Cooke also was friends with the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

It seems almost unimaginable that in the lifetimes of many who are reading this column, American citizens had to protest, to march and to exercise civil disobedience to attain basic rights that are listed in the U.S. Constitution. Yet, that was the case. The reason the month of February is set aside as Black History Month is because for centuries the key contributions of African-Americans and other people of color were marginalized or ignored. This marginalization came in our history books and in places of power in our nation.

While we should join those who applaud the progress made in the past half century in regard to civil rights and equal treatment, we constantly are reminded that there still are hundreds of years of inequity yet to be fully addressed. It is difficult to quickly correct the course of a ship that has drifted for a long time. However, some change is better than none.

As we shine a spotlight on key contributions of African-Americans during Black History Month, it may help us to remember how key changes in our land take place. It is noteworthy that from our very founding, the United States of America has emphasized the need for ongoing change — whether by revolution or by more subtle means.

First, big changes happen as a matter of conviction. Many key changes, including calls for equality, have begun with people of faith uniting to share heartfelt convictions. Before he was a civil rights leader, King was a minister. Leaders from virtually all religious groups in America played a part in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and beyond. They continue to do so today by looking at laws and practices through the lenses of faith. Sometimes what people of faith see is simply unfair, and laws and customs are called into question.

Secondly, organizing brings about change. People feel empowered when they meet others who also see discrepancies that need to be addressed. There is an old saying that comes into play when people of conviction organize together to try to bring about needed change: “All of us are stronger than one of us.”

Third, consistency is key. Big shifts in the history of both the church and state are the result of persistence. For instance, the Civil Rights Movement began much earlier than the 1955 bus boycott in Montgomery, led by King. It was the consistency of those who labored and sometimes gave their lives behind the scenes that eventually allowed for the emergence of men and women who see the greater impact of their sacrifice.

Conviction, organization and consistency are traits that happen each week, even in a pandemic, as people of faith gather in places of worship throughout our nation and throughout the world.

It is little wonder, then, that people of faith have been and will continue to be deeply concerned and incredibly effective instruments of change. As we celebrate those who are often overlooked, may we peacefully commit ourselves to ongoing progress, so that people of all races can realize the dream of equality and justice.