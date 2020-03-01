Do political endorsements by newspapers have much impact? It was debatable even back in the 1980s, when daily circulation stood at about 63 million nationwide, and it’s even more uncertain now that the number has dropped by more than half. But while some people study polls, I watch editorial pages for insight about this vexing Democratic presidential race.

Pete Buttigieg had not received a single endorsement from a daily newspaper until a few days ago when he picked up backing of the San Diego Union-Tribune and then, just days before the Feb. 29 primary, he was endorsed by The State, South Carolina’s second-largest paper. The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor has struggled to gain support from African American voters — the majority in South Carolina. Yet, in backing him, The State noted that Democrats have succeeded when they “resisted the temptation to pick status-quo nominees and shown the courage to choose centrist outsiders with fresh, optimistic messages.” Days later Buttigieg was endorsed in Texas by the El Paso Times.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar trails badly in national presidential polls, but she’s in first place when it comes to wining support of newspapers. According to my count, of 18 paid-circulation dailies to make endorsements to date, she has been the choice of 10.

Her earliest endorsement — and perhaps the most valuable — came from The New York Times on Jan. 19. Although the paper split its support between Klobuchar and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, it called Klobuchar “the standard-bearer for the Democratic center.”

In Iowa, Warren was endorsed by the state’s largest paper, the Des Moines Register, and less than a week before Super Tuesday she was endorsed in her home state by the Boston Globe. The paper cited Warren “as a leader with the qualifications, the track record, and the tenacity to defend the principles of democracy, bring fairness to an economy that is excluding too many Americans, and advance a progressive agenda.”

There hasn’t been a lot of research regarding the value of print endorsements, but back in 2008 Pew found that only 14 percent of readers indicated that a local newspaper endorsement would be likely to have a positive influence on their votes. In 2016, Hillary Clinton was endorsed by 55 of the nation’s 60 largest papers making endorsements, yet Donald Trump got the last laugh.

However, the more candidates there are in a race, as is the case in current primaries, the more voters pay at least some attention to newspaper recommendations. Editorial boards are able to interview the candidates at length and scrutinize their records and proposals in a way that average voters would find almost impossible to replicate.

I’m convinced that newspaper endorsements — distributed widely by campaign operatives — carry weight that goes beyond paid circulation. In the current race, many Democrats are torn and thirsting for persuasive rationale.