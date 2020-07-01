While Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden remains semi-cloistered in the bunker/basement/television studio of his Wilmington, Delaware, home, the vice presidential selection process plods on.

Biden’s campaign is facing increasing pressure from the party’s progressive wing to choose a running mate who supports massive reductions in spending on police departments and major revisions in law enforcement powers. By pledging to select a woman as his running mate, Biden availed himself of several highly qualified women capable of fulfilling his principal condition — ready to step in as president should it become necessary.

Protest gatherings, marches and violence erupted across the country after the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer gave rise to demands to “Defund the Police” and propelled support for the selection of an African-American woman as Biden’s running mate.

Biden’s campaign quickly recognized the perils of the “Defund the Police” movement and distanced the former vice president with a declaration of opposition. But President Trump’s campaign, sensing a potentially powerful wedge issue which could be exploited, piled on. It moved quickly to hang the movement around Biden’s neck as evidence the Democratic Party had ceded control to its radical elements who supported abolishing police departments.

A recent Harris/HillX poll bore out the Trump view — 52% of Democrats supported defunding while 78% of Republicans and 70% of independents opposed it.

Meaningful reforms in policing procedures and practices — a position Biden has embraced — enjoys healthy majority support, but withdrawing traditional law enforcement functions does not.

Many progressives are already suspicious of Biden and, as he deals with the increase in support for an African-American vice presidential selection, he’s treading on tricky terrain.

Two potential running mates under serious consideration – California Sen. Kamala Harris and Florida Congresswoman Val Demings — drew opposition from some outspoken Black leaders because, they contended, their earlier careers in law enforcement (Harris as a prosecutor and Demings as a chief of police) disqualified them. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar took herself out of the running, realizing her service as a county prosecutor worked against her.

If Biden passes on Harris or Demings, he’ll be accused of caving in to the militant progressives. Should he choose either one, he’ll encounter significant backlash, continued criticism and possible loss of support from that wing.

It’s another straw on the camel’s back as the party struggles to construct a united front for the four-month run to the election.