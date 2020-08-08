Political pledges often cause headaches. On election night in 1904, President Theodore Roosevelt told reporters, “Under no circumstances will I be a candidate for or accept another nomination.” He regretted it almost immediately. Later, he would say, “I would be willing to cut off my hand if I could call back that statement.”

In 1988, accepting the Republican nomination for the presidency, George H. W. Bush pledged “no new taxes.” Bush did wind up agreeing to raise taxes. It may have been the right governing choice, but because he had pledged in such memorable terms not to do it, he stirred a profound sense of betrayal among Republicans and encouraged cynicism about politicians in general.

On March 15, Joe Biden pledged to choose a woman as his running mate. Now, that pledge is weighing him down. He has delayed the announcement of his choice by a week, suggesting that it is proving more difficult than expected.

It’s great to pick a woman for vice president, but less great if you’ve first pledged to do so. The pledge telegraphs that you were not looking for the best person, but the best woman. Biden could not know in March that the country would be convulsed by the death of George Floyd at the end of May and that pressure would build among Democrats for the ticket to include an African American. Absent that pledge, he could be considering Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., or former Gov. Deval Patrick of Massachusetts.

Few Black women have the experience and stature to step into the presidency.

Don’t get me wrong. The paucity of African American women in top-tier political roles is the result of centuries of slavery and discrimination. But it is a fact nonetheless. There is only one African American woman United States senator. There are no governors.

Any presidential candidate, and particularly one who will be 78 on inauguration day, needs to choose someone ready to step into the job at a moment’s notice. That someone needs to have governing experience. She needs to have endured the pitiless spotlight of national politics. She needs to be broadly acceptable to swing voters. And she needs to be someone the president trusts completely.

Among the women who meet the above tests, there are problems. Sen. Kamala Harris has been exposed to the scrutiny a campaign brings, but she forfeited some trust with Biden by aiming an insulting charge at him, suggesting that he allied with racists on busing decades ago.

Susan Rice has a distinguished record of public service but has never run for anything. She is also, potentially, quite a lightning rod. She misled the country about what had happened in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012, and Trump partisans believe she was part of a conspiracy to damage the incoming Trump administration. The latter accusation against her is mostly rubbish but could cause a needless sideshow in the fall.

Biden is about to become the Democratic nominee because he was perceived to be safe. He should choose someone just as safe for VP.