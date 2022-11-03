Bible verse for Nov. 5, 2022 Nov 3, 2022 Nov 3, 2022 Updated 1 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIBLE VERSE | The shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things they had heard and seen, which were just as they had been told. | Luke 2:20 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bible Shepherd Verse Worship Luke Glorify God × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Public Safety Two people seriously injured in Caldwell County crash Local News Downtown businesses to host fundraisers for First Saturdays Local News United Way campaign turns focus to allocating donations Public Safety First responders integrate new technology to assist cardiac events More Local News → 0:49 Warm & Windy Thursday 12 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
