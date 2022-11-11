Bible verse for Nov. 14, 2022 Nov 11, 2022 Nov 11, 2022 Updated 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIBLE VERSE | Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace. | Ephesians 4:3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bible Make Verse Effort Unity Ephesians Peace × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News +5 Local News ‘I ain’t going anywhere’: St. Joseph resident battles brain cancer Social Services Be a Santa to a Senior provides Christmas gifts to elderly adults +3 Local News Youth Alliance honors St. Joseph community 'super stars' Local News 'A lot of momentum': Fire department heads into winter with full staff More Local News → 0:51 Cold & Dry Friday 16 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
