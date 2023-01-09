Bible verse for Jan. 10, 2023 Jan 9, 2023 Jan 9, 2023 Updated 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIBLE VERSE | The Lord will rescue his servants; no one who takes refuge in him will be condemned. | Psalm 34:22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bible Servant Lord One Refuge Psalm Verse × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News +2 Education Letters go out on school truancy +2 Consumer State tax law changes could provide savings for shareholders, LLC members Social Services Voices of Courage relocates Downtown +2 Local News Cotillion for Achievement prepares students for success More Local News → 0:40 Mild & Dry Monday 10 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
