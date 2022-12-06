Bible verse for Dec. 7, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 Updated 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIBLE VERSE | Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time. | 1 Peter 5:6 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Verse Bible Peter Lift Up × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Government CIP funding won't stretch to cover full Wyeth-Tootle project Government Dissatisfaction with railway deal felt at state level +3 Education School district reports academic mixed bag +2 Consumer Police tips protect packages from porch pirates More Local News → 0:47 Cool and cloudy Tuesday 10 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
