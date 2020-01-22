Bible Verse, Jan. 23, 2020 Aly Rinehart Aly Rinehart Author email Jan 22, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BIBLE VERSE | We who have fled to him for refuge can have great confidence as we hold to the hope that lies before us. This hope is a strong and trustworthy anchor for our souls. | Hebrews 6:18-19 See More Local Videos 0:36 VIDEO: Sister of Jeremiah Hernandez talks about her brother Updated 9 hrs ago 1:45 VIDEO: Med-safe bins provide easy medicine turn-in option Updated Jan 21, 2020 0:56 VIDEO: Fire Department awarded check Updated Jan 21, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Aly Rinehart Author email Follow Aly Rinehart Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today