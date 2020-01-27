Bible Verse, Jan. 28, 2020 Aly Rinehart Aly Rinehart Author email Jan 27, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BIBLE VERSE | He will swallow up death forever! The sovereign Lord will wipe away all tears. He will remove forever all insults and mockery against his land and people. The Lord has spoken! | Isaiah 25:8 See More Local Videos 1:11 VIDEO: Council votes to request state audit Updated 3 hrs ago 0:50 VIDEO: No more intra-district student transfers Updated 3 hrs ago 1:09 VIDEO: Purple Heart dedicated to St. Joseph Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Aly Rinehart Author email Follow Aly Rinehart Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today