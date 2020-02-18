Bible Verse, Feb. 19, 2020 Aly Rinehart Aly Rinehart Author email Feb 18, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BIBLE VERSE | A woman in the crowd called out, “God bless your mother – the womb from which you came, and the breasts that nursed you!” Jesus replied, “But even more blessed are all who hear the work of God and put it into practice.” | Luke 11:27-28 See More Local Videos 1:12 VIDEO: Conversion therapy ban recommended to City Council Updated 3 hrs ago 1:16 VIDEO: Stolen vehicles can lead to other losses Updated 3 hrs ago 0:24 VIDEO: Six-car crash briefly closes Eighth Street Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Aly Rinehart Author email Follow Aly Rinehart Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today