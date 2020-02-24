Bible Verse, Feb. 25, 2020 Aly Rinehart Aly Rinehart Author email Feb 24, 2020 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BIBLE VERSE | Even if we feel guilty, God is greater than our feelings. | 1 John 3:20 See More Local Videos 3:34 WATCH: East Buchanan head coach Kevin Bryan retires after 13 season Updated 14 hrs ago 1:02 VIDEO: Scaling up Scanlon Updated 17 hrs ago 0:56 VIDEO: Houses passes drug monitoring program Updated 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Aly Rinehart Author email Follow Aly Rinehart Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today