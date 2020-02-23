Bible Verse, Feb. 24, 2020 Aly Rinehart Aly Rinehart Author email Feb 23, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BIBLE VERSE | This is my command — be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid or discouraged. For the Lord your God is with you wherever you go. | Joshua 1:9 See More Local Videos 2:02 VIDEO: Centenarian credits long life with staying active 19 hrs ago 2:13 VIDEO: St. Joseph YMCA considering financial future Updated Feb 21, 2020 0:55 VIDEO: Corps of Engineers preparing for levee work Updated Feb 21, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Aly Rinehart Author email Follow Aly Rinehart Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today