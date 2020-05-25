When I was mayor of Weston, I worked for a small, conservative government to let my constituents prosper freely in our beautiful town.

Many Missouri legislators also claim to be small government conservatives. But right now, while businesses and families struggle, what are politicians doing? Trying to overturn the will of the people, just to protect themselves.

In 2018, our state came together and voted for more ethics and fairness in state politics, by a nearly 2-to-1 margin. Missourians in every state Senate district voted “yes” for Amendment 1 — also known as Clean Missouri. I was proud to be part of a bipartisan coalition supporting these reforms, along with former U.S. Sen. Jack Danforth, AARP Missouri, Missouri Faith Voices and many more.

Clean Missouri added independence, transparency, fairness and competitiveness to the way our legislative maps are drawn. It gave voters more power to hold our legislators accountable if they fail to act in the public interest.

But the politicians in Jefferson City don’t want that. They want to rig safe districts to protect themselves and their special interest backers. Their plan, which could become Amendment 3, would allow for the most extreme gerrymandering in the nation. That means more partisanship and less collaboration to solve problems for folks back home.

The politicians’ plan would even take away our constitutional right to have our day in court if we want to challenge unfair maps. And the legislature is hoping to trick us with cynical add-ons like lowering lobbyist gift limits by $5 and adjusting campaign contribution limits for state Senate candidates by $100. All this is a scheme to distract from what they really want to do: rig maps for the next 10 years.

Legislators in Jefferson City are there to represent us, not do the bidding of party insiders and big donors. But their extreme proposal could make Missouri the first state in the nation not to count children in redistricting. This would be devastating for communities with young families. When not everyone is counted, we stand to lose representation in the legislature. And that means getting shortchanged when it comes to resources for our communities, like safe roads to drive on, and safe parks for our kids.

As mayor of a small town, I didn’t have to raise a lot of money to get re-elected. But legislators do, so they become accountable to big donors. And when they have no real competition, they can ignore voters completely.

We want our votes to count. We want our voices to matter. That means if we vote for something and it passes, elected officials should honor our vote. That also means we deserve a real choice each election, and the chance to hold officials accountable.

Our legislators must respect the voice of the people. Let’s make sure they do just that by voting no on Amendment 3.