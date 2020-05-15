An editorial from the Los Angeles Times:

It’s a sadly telling sign that amid all the protests and political pressure on states to reopen businesses and get people back on the job, there’s been little talk about making sure those returning workers have safe, reliable child care for their kids.

Child care is too often an afterthought for the nation’s political leaders. It’s treated as an optional expense. A lifestyle choice. A woman’s problem. But you can’t have a strong, prosperous economy if a significant portion of the population can’t work. And parents of children too young to be left home alone can’t get back to work as long as schools, summer camps and day care centers are closed.

If the Trump administration, Congress and the nation’s governors are serious about restarting the economy, they need to figure out how to help child care providers reopen and stay open.

This is no easy job. Child care providers face unique challenges.

Most day care providers weren’t ordered to shut down when states and cities started rolling out stay-at-home mandates, but roughly half of their centers had to close temporarily because they lost enrollment. Child care providers operated on razor-thin margins before COVID-19; the extended closures have left many on the brink of collapse. Industry groups warn that without some kind of help, the nation could lose about a third of its child care capacity.

Now — just as parents start to return to work — child care providers have real questions about whether they’ll even be able to resume operations.

The child care system was already in crisis before COVID-19. There weren’t enough spaces in child care programs for all the kids of working parents. There were often long waiting lists for affordable day care providers. For older children, schools, summer camps and community centers are de facto child care providers, with programs that stretched from breakfast till dinner. And all of this care can be a huge financial burden on families. In some states, child care costs as much as, or more than, housing.

It’s vital that lawmakers do everything possible to make sure the pandemic doesn’t further weaken the child care system.